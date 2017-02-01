SOTC Students Build a House

ARDMORE, OK - The thirty students in Mr. Adams carpentry class at the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center have been hard at work... building a house from the ground up. Students say they have had a blast.

"I love learning to do all the stuff we do,” said senior carpentry student, Tyler Davis, “I think my favorite part probably has to be the framing, when we were first framing the houses I really like doing that."

Instructors say the house was built with the highest quality materials, and with detail that will teach students all there is to know about building houses.

Robby Adams, the instructor of the class said, "The quality, is, is phenomenal, um. I’ve had code inspectors come out and look at this and other builders."

Adams added, "He says we kind of do more than we should but I wanted to teach the kids the right way to do it."

Students say they will leave this class with confidence

"Mr. Adams is a good instructor and, he's definitely taught us a lot about building houses," said senior Mason Moore.

The students have learned so much in fact, that this house they built will actually be sold for someone to live in.

Adult student, Claudia Corona said, "I don't know people will really believe there was... a lot of teenagers, um. That really put a lot of work in to it."

Mr. Adams says he loves seeing his students succeed.

"Thing about it is, is a lot of these kids, at the beginning of the year, they've never even held a hammer." "I’m proud of my kids....I mean, I don't think... people really need to come out to this house to really appreciate, that I took a bunch of, I took a group of juniors and seniors, that are in high school, and they have produced, a very well... high quality house."

Administrators say if you are interested in the house, you can find information on the SOTC website, or give the school a call.

The house will be sold through a bidding process, and at the cost of materials only.