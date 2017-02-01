Rodeo Rolling into McAlester This Weekend

MCALESTER, OK— If you love rodeos get ready to saddle up because one is coming back to McAlester. Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford Pro Rodeo is returning to the Southeast Expo Center Friday and Saturday.

For people who live in McAlester rodeo is more than a sport, it’s a way of life.

For 70 years people watched cowboys compete until the Prison Rodeo stopped in 2010, but after a long hiatus the rodeo is riding back into town this weekend.

"I’m really excited about the rodeo,” said Rebekah Kelton who lives in McAlester. “I like the action packed scene that it brings and it's really family friendly."

The Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford Pro Rodeo is returning for the second year in a row and Sam Wampler says they’re expecting a bigger turnout than last year.

"This year we're expecting between 1,500 to 2,000 people a night and we have almost 400 contestants coming in,” said Wampler.

Members of McAlester’s Chamber of Commerce hope the rodeo’s return will help revive their economy as people come to get a taste of the Wild Wild West.

"As far as the local economy it's bringing that tourism attraction back that we didn't have years prior that we've lost since then,” said Chamber Chairman Josh Haas. “I think it's going to have a major impact on our local economy with heads and beds in our hotels and motels."

If you loved the prison rodeo, it’s most popular competition called “Money the Hard Way” returns this year.

"It's when contestants are out there with the bull and whoever tears the ribbon off his horns wins the $500 prize, so it's between them and the bull,” said Haas.

The rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday February 3rd. For more information about the rodeo visit their website.