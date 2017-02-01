Brand New Sports Complex to Open Soon

ADA, OK -- It’s the final lap of a year long run in one Texoma town, as they complete their third city project.

These stadium lights will shine soon enough, as construction crews continue to build the city of Ada’s brand new sports complex.

"We felt like we were ready to move on and to give the city of Ada some place for our kids to be proud of and be successful," Ada Parks and Recreation Director J. Scott Lowrence says.

The Ada sports complex has four baseball and softball fields, with several walking trails and a playground for children.

And in April, the complex will open its doors to nearly 40 tournament baseball and softball teams each season.

"The businesses will reap the benefits from people coming into town and being in Ada," Lowrence says.

Businesses like "Nacho Biznez", a traveling taco truck that is more than excited to reap the benefits of hungry baseball players.

"Baseball and nachos, there’s not a better combination than that," ‘Nacho Biznez’ owner Will Martin says.

The project takes up about 65 acres of land and costs a grand total of $5,000,000.

Since December of 2015, the city has collected nearly $20,000,000 from a penny tax, to start construction on 3 projects, and that’s including this new fire station, the police department, and the new sports complex.

With the completion of all three facilities, the city says they hope the new additions will put Ada back on the map.

"I’ve lived here since 1970 and it just seems to get bigger and bigger, I think it’s great," Ada resident Jenne Lofton says.

The city of Ada says phase one of the new sports complex is set to open sometime in April.