Silo students and local business work to "Back the blue"

BRYAN COUNTY, OK- Students and businesses in one town are backing the blue and helping get the Bryan County Sheriff's Office better protected with some new gear.

This all started as a penny war contest between classes at Silo School. They raised over $1,000 and down the road a local business also worked to get our men and women in uniform better protection.

A group of high school kids giving back to those who've dedicated their lives in law enforcement.

"The transgressions have increased and it's fatal for the officers and it's good the we have a community that backs them," said Silo senior Rachel McMurtrey.

Students at Silo say police have been the victim's in deadly attacks leaving scars across the country.

"They're out there putting their lives on line every day for us to support us so we just really felt we needed to support them," said Silo FCCLA President Abi Stilwell.

A check for more than $1,000 was handed over to Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian.

"It just sends such a powerful message when we have youth of the future coming forth and they want to provide safety and protection for my deputies," said Sheriff Christian.

Down the road Gun Nutz was doing their own fundraiser. Getting the funds to purchase 19 armored vests.

"It's one of those things where you just don't know now days when you got out on a call. What you're facing. If you're going to come home at night," said owner Charlie Harvey.

This type of body armor is unlike any other that the Bryan County Sheriff's Office has ever had. If a deputy is in a situation, they throw it over their uniform and on top of a bullet proof vest that's already underneath.

"It's a higher powered quality of body armor to stop different types of rounds. Up to rifle rounds," said Sheriff Christian.

On a mission to keep local deputies safe, the feeling of giving back was worth the hard work.

"It was really great. I've probably already cried several times today," said Stilwell.

It makes the sheriff's department feel more safe and secure.

"Now that we have this for my deputies, I can't tell you. It is a great feeling," said Sheriff Christian.

