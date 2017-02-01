U.S. Marshals Searching for Violent Texoma Robbery Suspect

WICHITA FALLS/LAWTON, TX -- The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area.

Anthony Keith Graziano is wanted by the Marshals for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony.

They say on January 20th Graziano shot a woman in the head during a robbery in Pottsboro.

He's also suspected of robbing another convenience store at gun point about 15 minutes later.

They say he is armed and dangerous and believe he is in the Lawton/Wichita Falls area.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call police immediately.