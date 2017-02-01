Middle School Students Get Hands-On Lesson

DENISON, TX -- What students are reading about in books is coming to life.

Eighth grade students at Denison Scott Middle School got the chance to see what a cotton gin looked like and how it helped people in the past process cotton faster.

The cotton gin is owned by the Grayson County 4H extension office.

"Got to do the old fashioned you know text book work every now and then, but when we can actually bring something into the classroom, and put their hands on it and give them those visuals, it makes it fun for them, and it's exciting for them to come in and actually see in real life what the stuff actually looks like, and does," Joel Parks said.

The county says they received the cotton gin from Texas A&M where a group of students built it.