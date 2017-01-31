Driver Recovering in Plano Hospital, Accused of Shooting at Anot - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Driver Recovering in Plano Hospital, Accused of Shooting at Another Driver

Posted:

WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- One person is recovering in a Dallas-area hospital after police say they shot at another driver and then crashed their truck.

Police in Whitewright say a pick-up truck and semi-truck collided Monday night near the intersection of Highway 69 and Bond Street.

The driver of the pick-up was trapped inside the vehicle. They had to be flown to a hospital in Plano.

Minutes before that Fannin County Deputies had gotten a call that the driver of the pick-up had fired a few rounds at the driver of the semi.

Deputies and Whitewright police are joining forces to piece it all together. No names have been released.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man Accidentally Shot in Head at Texoma Bar

    Man Accidentally Shot in Head at Texoma Bar

    Man Accidentally Shot in Head at Texoma Bar

    DENISON, TX -- A 25 year-old man had to be flown to Plano Medical Center after an accidental shooting at a local bar. It happened around midnight Thursday in the Tupelo Honey parking lot in Denison. Police say

    More >>

    DENISON, TX -- A 25 year-old man had to be flown to Plano Medical Center after an accidental shooting at a local bar. It happened around midnight Thursday in the Tupelo Honey parking lot in Denison. Police say

    More >>

  • Whitewright students get boost for garden

    Whitewright students get boost for garden

    WHITEWRIGHT, TX-- Students at Whitewright Elementary School received some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden Thursday. Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers. Back in January the school won a $5,000 grant to improve their garden after their school counselor Holley Murphy applied for a grant.

    More >>

    WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- Students at Whitewright Elementary School received some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden Thursday. Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers. 

    More >>

  • This is Texoma: Roller Derby revival

    This is Texoma: Roller Derby revival

    KTENKTEN

    ADA, OK -- Roller Derby is back, and it's a little different: Regulated, practiced, and a lot more organized. "My Roller Derby name is Hoff the Chain," explained Katie Hoff, captain of the South Central Roller Girls, based in Ada.

    More >>

    ADA, OK -- Roller Derby is back, and it's a little different: Regulated, practiced, and a lot more organized. "My Roller Derby name is Hoff the Chain," explained Katie Hoff, captain of the South Central Roller Girls, based in Ada.

    More >>
    •   