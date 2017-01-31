Driver Recovering in Plano Hospital, Accused of Shooting at Another Driver

WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- One person is recovering in a Dallas-area hospital after police say they shot at another driver and then crashed their truck.

Police in Whitewright say a pick-up truck and semi-truck collided Monday night near the intersection of Highway 69 and Bond Street.

The driver of the pick-up was trapped inside the vehicle. They had to be flown to a hospital in Plano.

Minutes before that Fannin County Deputies had gotten a call that the driver of the pick-up had fired a few rounds at the driver of the semi.

Deputies and Whitewright police are joining forces to piece it all together. No names have been released.