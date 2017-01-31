Lake Murray Lodge Prepares For Opening Day - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Lake Murray Lodge Prepares For Opening Day

ARDMORE, OK - When the first Lake Murray Lodge opened in 1948, nobody expected it to be so successful.

Lodge manager, Michael Cooley said, "I really want that same, en, en, enthusiasm that was around here in the late 40's when the original one opened. That’s what I want."

Lake Murray was originally brought into existence by the C.D.C during the great depression.

The staff at the lodge says because of the history, they want to continue tradition.

"I had so many couples, we spent our honeymoon here. You know. As a child my father brought me here. You know and we've been coming every summer since," Cooley said.

Cari Rhew says her family visits Lake Murray state park every year for her son's birthday.  She says she's looking forward to more options next year.

"I didn't expect a state park to have you know marble counter tops and a huge window looking out on the lake and everything, it was beautiful."

Chief interior designer, Kalise Kriewall says they hope the lodge will reflect the natural landscape.

“We have a blue water lake here and um. So we wanted to accent that, so you’re gonna see a lot of neutral tones, um pulling out of the landscape of the stone, and the sand stone, and um. Then of course the contrasting pops of blue color."

All of the photography was taken within the park's 12,000 acres, and all art work and materials were made locally. Contractors say it was a great to be part of a project that is also good for the community.

"It's been an exciting project to be a part of, there's a lot of pride that comes along with it, it's uh, a beautiful sight, of course, you know looking at this for two and a half years doesn't get old."

