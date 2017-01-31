Van Alstyne Homeowners Speaking Out Against Proposed Concrete Plant

VAN ALSTYNE, TX— Last week we told you about plans for a concrete batch plant in Van Alstyne and how homeowners plan to take a stand against it. Today, they took their concerns to county commissioners.

Homeowners on Willy Vester Road in Van Alstyne are making noise.

"There’s going to be a tragedy if we let this happen,” said Carla Eklund.

They’re pushing back against plans for a concrete batch plant to be built in their neighborhood. One local resident Mike Mitchell stood on behalf of the community and voiced their concerns at Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning.

He says homeowners are worried the plant will pollute the air with hazardous waste, but their primary concern is road safety.

“These roads are 16 feet wide,” said Mike Mitchell.

Homeowners say the narrow roadway will be overcrowded as concrete mixing trucks and school buses fight to share the road together.

"At best the road is 16 ft. wide, the school bus is 10, the dump truck is 10...that's not good math,” Eklund said.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire says they plan to contact the owner of the company to possibly make a safer route.

"You're going to have large trucks driving on it that would use up both sides of the road, going around a blind corner,” he said. “So we do have concerns there."

Lucky’s Redi-Mix applied for an air permit with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to build plant a few weeks ago.

Whitmire says Van Alstyne continues to grow; the city will need more concrete.

"All the growth is happening… all the concrete streets for foundations for houses for businesses...that concrete has to come from somewhere,” said Whitmire.

But Mitchell says Willy Vester Road is not a good location for the plant. He also says homeowners are planning to meet with TCEQ and the concrete company in April to further voice their concerns.