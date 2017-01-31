SOWC Water Does Not Meet Requirements, Customers Concerned

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- People who get their water from the Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation are outraged tonight, after finding out their water doesn't meet treatment requirements.

While SOWC claims it's not an emergency, water customers say that's not good enough.

"That is ridiculous, that is beyond ridiculous."

A common reaction from many SOWC customers after they opened their water bill this weekend.

"I know we have had a problem with the water for a long time but I didn't know anything about that," SOWC customer Rick Jolly says.

The Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation sent out a letter on Friday, advising customers that “our water system recently violated drinking water requirements."

According to the letter, a series of tests taken between December 2015 and April 2016, indicated cloudiness levels were too high.

"My concern is that it’s not really drinkable, it always smells like chlorine, its either cloudy, we are constantly having water issues like water pressure, and water main breaks," SOWC customer Misty Bearden says.

The warning from SOWC comes more than 8 months after the most recent test showed there was "an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

People in the Ardmore and Springer area are angry.

"You have got elderly people that live here, sick people that live here and it needed to be addressed a long time ago," SOWC customer Ruth Walker says.

When we asked SOWC about their plans to fix the issue, they said they were going to continue treating their water the same way they always have.

Adding that "every body of water has dirt in it."

SOWC says if you start to experience symptoms like nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches, make sure you contact your doctor immediately.