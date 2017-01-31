Whitewright Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WHITEWRIGHT,TX- Parents in one North Texas town are edge tonight after an attempted kidnapping happened in their community. It happened late Monday evening at the intersection of Sears and Maple in Whitewright.

The young boys parents tell us a van was setting on the side of the road just north of the elementary school when a man got out and tried to grab their son.

It's a parent's worst nightmare that almost became a reality for a Whitewright mother.

"This could have been the last time we saw our kid," said Trinity Huffman.

Trinity Huffman says her 9 year old son Zander was walking from show choir practice to the public library when the unthinkable happened.

"He saw a guy in a white van, smoking. The guy approached him and grabbed his wrist to try to take him," said Huffman.

"He put his cigarette out. Grabbed him and was trying to pull him into his van," said Zander's dad Jeremy Huffman.

But Zander wasn't giving in without a fight.

"My son slapped his hand and turned around and ran to the library," said Huffman.

Whitewright Police say the man is described as a white male with gauged earrings. They say he had a tattoo of an "X" or cross on his right forearm . The boy's parents are just thankful their son knew exactly what to do.

"I couldn't be any more proud. Just knowing the fact that he can handle himself against an adult. I couldn't be any more proud," said Huffman.

With nerves rattled the Huffman's say their son's focus now is sharing his story with his classmates.

"His main worry right now is his friends may be less fortunate," said Huffman.

It's also a warning to other parents that someone could lurking in your neighborhood.

"You never even think that it's going to happen to your kid," said Huffman.

Police say anyone with information on the suspect should call them 903-364-2210.

They've also made a list of "Stranger Danger" tips to discuss with your kids.

1.Encourage your children to avoid areas that have no light or are dimly lit.

2. Do not go into areas they are not familiar with.

3. Always be aware of your surroundings. NEVER accept rides from strangers.

4. Don’t walk away with anyone other than a parent, or the person who was already arranged to take care of you that day.

5. Remember, an adult does not need help from a child — not to find a puppy, not for anything. If an adult is asking you for help, that’s a warning sign.

6. Avoid getting into a car with a stranger at all costs.

7. Know the rules: what is OK and what is not OK, and have confidence to take action if you feel someone is trying to take advantage of you.

8. The Velcro technique — Make like Velcro: Grab and hold onto something and do not let go. Grab a tree, grab a bike, grab a stop sign post, or even grab a different adult, because another adult is not usually involved in an abduction. This makes it harder to disengage a child in an attempted abduction.

9. Yell as loud as you can “Stop, Stranger!” — Teach your child that anyone that is not a mother or father is in the new definition of a stranger if they are trying to take you away.

10. Windmill technique or swimming technique — Rotate arms in a big circle, preventing attacker from getting a good grip. This can turn attackers arms inside out — which is a weaker position from which he could grab hold of the child.

11. Make a lot of noise — Give a child a whistle on a necklace and teach them to blow on that whistle when they might be in danger. Bang on something, scream, be loud to call attention from others who might be able to help. A good commotion can frighten an abductor and by shifting the balance of power, turn the tables on them.