Whitewright Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WHITEWRIGHT, TX-- Students at Whitewright Elementary School received some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden Thursday. Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers. Back in January the school won a $5,000 grant to improve their garden after their school counselor Holley Murphy applied for a grant.More >>
ADA, OK -- Roller Derby is back, and it's a little different: Regulated, practiced, and a lot more organized. "My Roller Derby name is Hoff the Chain," explained Katie Hoff, captain of the South Central Roller Girls, based in Ada.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Charlie "Bud" Newman has been cutting hair for a long, long time. "Don't ask me how long I've been here, because I don't remember," he said. But we know that the proprietor of Bud's Barber Shop has been plying his craft in Sherman since 1956.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Oklahoma's Republican delegation was unanimous in voting for the GOP legislation; Only one Texas Republican cast a "no" vote.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A bill to establish a new state veterans cemetery in Ardmore is now headed to the desk of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin. If she approves, that cemetery will be located just behind and southwest of the current Ardmore Veterans Center.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- Thrill-seekers on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at the Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City were in for a much longer ride than expected Thursday morning. KFOR-TV reports the ride got stuck with the cars -- and their passengers -- near the top of one of its loops.More >>
DENISON, TX -- On this month's segment of Thrifty Thursday for Good Morning Texoma, we talk about buying dresses on a budget.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Public Library has a temporary home until repairs are made to the main building. A city official said the library has opened shop in the Kerr East Building at 1000 North East Street.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A local man is dead after taking a fall during a late night fishing outing. The Marshall County sheriff's office says 61 year-old Doug Staat was fishing out in the Mclaughlin Creek area whenMore >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little boy puppy. They say he's very sweet and calm. They're thinking he might be a Shepard/Lab mix. He has two brothers and two sisters who need foreverMore >>
