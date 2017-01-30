Industrial jobs grew in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY -- Business continues to boom in Bryan County and that means more jobs to go around.

Within the past year, five industrial companies either expanded their facility or refurbished it.

We're told overall the companies have added nearly 500 jobs to the county.

Commercial Metal alone added 300 jobs with a 300 million dollar investment to the area.

Choctaw Nation will add to that as they build their new headquarters and medical complex this year.

We're told 500 workers will be hired for the construction.

"It's fun, it's exciting, and you know, you win some, you lose some, but all in all we're always competitive, and that's exciting, it's taken many years to get us to the level where we can compete with anybody," Tommy Kramer said.

Bryan County's unemployment rate is lower at 4.2 percent that's according to the Bureau of Labor.

That's compared to the national average at 4.7.