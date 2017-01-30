Mysterious Booms Leave Texoma Residents Shaken

TEXOMA - Everyone seems to have a different theory about where these blasts are coming from.

Fernando Loaiza hasn’t lived in the area long, but said he did hear the boom today at noon. "It could be earthquakes, it could be... oil drilling."

But we are told no seismic activity has been recorded in the area in days, and oil companies say they are unaware of any boom.

Some people in the area are trying to make sense of it.

"Uh, I don't know,” said Dennis Parker, an Ardmore resident, “I think it was one of those sonic booms that scares the birds off and stuff."

KTEN called a number of officials, including army posts and air force bases.

None of them seemed to have any idea why the booms are happening.

But, some say the sounds seem local.

"Could have been an earthquake I don’t know. But my opinion it was.. uh.. out there, at uh, uh, Marietta, where they're doing uh, rock blasting."

Ron Evans, a resident of the area says he used to live near the rock quarry in Marietta. He assumes the mystery booms are coming from blasting rocks.

But according to Marietta rock quarry aggregates, they haven't blasted in days.

"As loud as that was, pretty sure that's where it's coming from," he added.

According to Ardmore police department, they say the blast could have been a sonic boom. But, the source of that boom remains unknown. Residents say they hope to find answers soon.

Parker said, "Kinda makes me nervous, kinda makes me want to know for sure what it is."