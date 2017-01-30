Second horse found shot to death within a week

WHITESBORO, TX- Area horse owners are on edge after learning another horse was shot over the weekend. This time it happened in Whitesboro on a property along quail Hill Road.

The owner of the horse in Whitesboro says she was devastated when she found her horse shot. She says the report taken by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office states this one appears to be from a stray bullet hitting the horse. Accident or not, horse owners are worried.

Anywhere you drive down Quail Hill Road you're sure to find a pasture full of horses.

"This part of Grayson County is one of the most prolific horse Mecca's in the world," said Terry Maddock.

Over the last week two different horse owners have lost one due to gunshot wounds. The first last Tuesday in Collinsville. Another one over the weekend.

"I know the owner of these animals are fearful of what this might lead to or what the story might tell," said Maddock.

The owner says this weekend's incident appears to be an accident, but one area horse trainer says he doesn't want to take any chances.

"People are out here spending money taking care of these horses. Doing the best job they can and then someone coming in and taking that," said horse trainer Trent Harvey.

Even those who don't own any horses are concerned for their friends that do.

"Everybody around here has horses and livestock. It's a business for a lot of people and when they lose an expensive horse or one they've spent hours and hours training, it's just extremely disappointing," said Maddock.

It's more than just an animal that's being taken. It's a livelihood for many in Grayson County.

"If someone's doing this just to get kicks, give me a break. This is ridiculous. This is a lot of money that's being thrown away here," said Maddock.

And if someone is shooting horses on purpose owners say they hope it ends.

"It's wrong and it shouldn't be done. They should be punished," said Harvey.

The horse that was shot in Whitesboro was sent off for an autopsy to determine if the shot was accidental or intentionally done.

Police in Collinsville are still looking for information regarding their case last week.