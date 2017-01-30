Teen's Reckless Driving Costs Texoma Man His Life

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- A man is dead and three others in the hospital after troopers say an Oklahoma teen made a reckless decision behind the wheel.

They say Randolph Jacobs of Broken Bow died at the hospital after the car he was a passenger in was hit head on by 19 year old Gabriel Andrews of McAlester who troopers say was trying to pass another car.

It happened about 6:30 Sunday night on State Highway 3 just west of Stonewall.

Improper passing is being listed as the cause.

There's no word if charges will be filed.