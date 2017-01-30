Teen's Reckless Driving Costs Texoma Man His Life

ARDMORE, OK -- A Marietta, Oklahoma, woman was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling money from an online account intended to benefit the family of a murder victim.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A Marietta, Oklahoma, woman was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling money from an online account intended to benefit the family of a murder victim.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man who was found inside the Grayson County Courthouse Friday night has been arrested for online solicitation. Joshua Barrier is accused of having sexual conversations with a minor.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man who was found inside the Grayson County Courthouse Friday night has been arrested for online solicitation. Joshua Barrier is accused of having sexual conversations with a minor.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- She worked in the Carter County Clerk's office. Now Becky Wright is being arraigned on embezzlement charges. Investigators allege that Wright, 56, copied deeds and other property information in order to sell those images to oil and gas companies.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- She worked in the Carter County Clerk's office. Now Becky Wright is being arraigned on embezzlement charges. Investigators allege that Wright, 56, copied deeds and other property information in order to sell those images to oil and gas companies.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Prosecutors say Mark Zimmerman of Dallas admitted to police that he was a drug dealer and a gun dealer. He was sentenced Wednesday to 99 years behind bars.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Prosecutors say Mark Zimmerman of Dallas admitted to police that he was a drug dealer and a gun dealer. He was sentenced Wednesday to 99 years behind bars.More >>
SHERMAN -- Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after reportedly coming in contact with electrical wires. The incident happened near the River Ranch apartments in the 800 block of Heritage Parkway.More >>
SHERMAN -- Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after reportedly coming in contact with electrical wires. The incident happened near the River Ranch apartments in the 800 block of Heritage Parkway.More >>
IRVING, TX -- North Lake College was placed on lockdown around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after reports of an intruder. The Irving Police Department reported there was an "active shooter" on the campus.More >>
IRVING, TX -- North Lake College was placed on lockdown around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after reports of an intruder. The Irving Police Department reported there was an "active shooter" on the campus.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down State Highway 3 near Antlers late Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned. Troopers said traffic was closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down State Highway 3 near Antlers late Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned. Troopers said traffic was closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic.More >>
Springtime means you'll be seeing more people on roads and highways riding motorcycles. That's why the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to share the road.More >>
Springtime means you'll be seeing more people on roads and highways riding motorcycles. That's why the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to share the road.More >>
McALESTER, OK -- Fans of gospel music are looking forward to an outdoor concert in McAlester this weekend hosted by the Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention.More >>
McALESTER, OK -- Fans of gospel music are looking forward to an outdoor concert in McAlester this weekend hosted by the Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Tuesday night Denison police investigate the cause of a crash earlier this evening.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Tuesday night Denison police investigate the cause of a crash earlier this evening.More >>