Semi Driver Involved in Deadly NCTC Bus Crash Found Dead

TARRANT COUNTY, TX -- A man that was behind the wheel of a semi that slammed into a college school bus and killed four students, has been found dead.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office records, 55 year old Russell Staley died of a gunshot wound to the head on Friday.

Back in September of 2014, troopers say Staley crashed into a bus carrying NCTC softball players, four players were killed in the crash.

The team was headed home after playing a game against Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma.

It happened on I-35 in Murray County.

The National Transportation Safety Board believed Staley was under the influence of a synthetic drug at the time.

Staley was set to stand trial on four counts of first degree manslaughter this March in Murray County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is ruling his death a suicide.