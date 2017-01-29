Wilson Family of Three Loses Home to Late Night Fire

DENISON, TX -- Tuesday night Denison police investigate the cause of a crash earlier this evening.More >>
TEXAS -- Spring time means more people out and about and more people riding motorcycles. The Texas Department of Public Safety wants you to be more aware for motorcycle safety month.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- Citizens in the Johnston County seat say they are fighting for religious freedom. They say if they can't display a monument listing the Ten Commandments at the courthouse, they'll settle for the next best thing.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- City officials in Ardmore say they are hoping to improve the look of Main Street by bringing back a matching grant for those businesses.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Growth is on the upswing in Denison, and more traffic means the need for more housing. The City Council approved an incentive agreement Monday that would offer $280,000 in tax rebates for a proposed 120-unit apartment complex on Loy Lake Road.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Two men are under arrest after a series of robberies in Sherman. Tyler Mack, 20, of Whitewright, and 21-year-old Andrew Stroud of Sherman are each facing two counts of aggravated robbery and other charges.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Denison Independent School District has settled a federal lawsuit brought by the parents of a special needs student. The parents alleged that teacher's aide Mark Mask put their 17-year-son in a choke hold and threw him against the floor in December of 2015.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- If you have a passion for wildlife and landscape, you'll want to attend the Bluestem Master Naturalists 'Wildscapes Seminar' happening, Saturday May 13th at the Grayson County Courthouse meeting room in Sherman.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A tearful Jimmy Kimmel turned his show's monologue into an emotional recounting of his newborn son's open-heart surgery -- and a plea that all American families get the life-saving medical care they need.More >>
“Every last one of us walked away, but we have nothing left down there," said one victim of nature's most recent attack on North Texas: A swarm of deadly tornadoes.More >>
