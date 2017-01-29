Wilson Family of Three Loses Home to Late Night Fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Wilson Family of Three Loses Home to Late Night Fire

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A local family of three is without a home after theirs burned down.

It happened just after nine last night on the 500 block of Redwood Street in Wilson.

The family says it's a total loss.

But luckily no one was inside during the time, and they're thankful it was only material items they lost.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.