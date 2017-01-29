Early Morning Motorcycle Accident near Stonewall Sends Two Men to Hospital

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- An early morning motorcycle accident in Pontotoc County sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

Troopers say it happened on State Highway 3, north of Stonewall.

They say 22-year old Jesse Sherill of Ada was thrown off his motorcycle after hitting the back of another one, being ridden by 19 year old Stephen Foster of Stonewall, who was also ejected.

Sherill was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

Foster is expected to be okay.

Troopers believe both men were under the influence of alcohol.