Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges after Police Make Shocking Discovery

KINGSTON, OK - What started out as a response to an assault Saturday night, turned into a major drug bust for Kingston police.

The man who made the 911 call, John Cheairs of Kingston is behind bars, and is facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, drug trafficking, and counterfeiting money.

A late night drug bust has neighbors living near Maytubby Street on edge; shocked it happened in their neck of the woods.

Donna Guss, a neighbor said, “I had no idea that there was such activity going on." She added, "Cuz it's a nice quiet neighborhood."

On Saturday police responded to this Kingston home, for what they thought was an assault. When they arrived, police say John Clifton Cheairs became aggressive with an officer that was trying to question him.

"When we arrived, the assault did indeed occur, that lead into a search warrant," Officer Bobby Morgan said.

Inside, police found a large amount of drugs, as well as over 16 hundred dollars in counterfeit money.

They believe Cheairs was distributing both.

"We've had complaints from businesses, that they have been receiving counterfeit money from this area, and I believe we have found where the source was coming from,” Morgan said, "we also found, um, precursors for someone who would be endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine from inside the house."

Cheairs could face up to ten felony charges for dealing and cooking methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and distributing fake money.

People in the area say they'll rest easier knowing he's locked up.

Neighbor Isaac Burns said, "He lives right, right, literally right in my back yard, I’d say thank you for catching him."

Police are now cracking down, saying they're determined to clean up their streets from drugs.

"If they're bringing drugs in... better watch their back... cuz we are working it," said Officer Morgan.

Cheairs is currently being held at the Marshall County jail.