3 People Arrested in Antlers Accused of Robbing and Assaulting Woman

ANTLERS, OK -- Three people are behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing a woman just days earlier.

Choctaw County deputies say Rhonda Neese, Heather Stevens, and Don Berry were arrested Saturday morning in Antlers.

They say on Thursday the three suspects stopped a woman driving down US-271 in Choctaw County by squirting a liquid on her windshield, turning their car in front of hers, and stopping her, then slashing her tire.

They then hit her in the face, and took off with her purse.

The three suspects are currently being held at the Pushmataha County jail.