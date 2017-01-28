Choctaw Deputies Searching for Suspects Accused of Robbing Disabled Man

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- Choctaw County deputies continue to search for two suspects accused of robbing a disabled man.

It happened on Friday just before midnight near highway 147, north of Sawyer.

Deputies say the man was home when a young woman knocked on his front door, saying she was having car trouble.

When he tried to help jump-start it, a man that was hiding nearby robbed him at gun point stealing his wallet and car keys.

The victim wasn't hurt.

Deputies are now looking for the two suspects.

The woman is described to be a young white female, medium build, with multi colored hair, and lip and nose piercings.

There's no description on her partner.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office.