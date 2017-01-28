Young Fannin County Boy Taken to Hospital for Burn Injuries

FANNIN COUNTY, OK -- A young boy in Fannin County was taken to the hospital Saturday morning, after getting burned.

Deputies say the boy’s family called 911 after he got too close to a small campfire, and his shirt caught on fire.

He suffered burns to his back, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It happened just before 11 in the morning on a private property near FM 1753 and FM 1205 in Savoy.

The extents of the boy’s injuries are unknown at this time.