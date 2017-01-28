Young Fannin County Boy Taken to Hospital for Burn Injuries

“Every last one of us walked away but we have nothing left down there," said one victim of Mother Nature's most recent attack on North Texas. She was at her worst and the impact is like nothing you have ever seen.More >>
Our region is no stranger to an active storm season, and no stranger to the roaring sound of a tornado siren.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Officials in Johnston County have confirmed that a youngster was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Bullard Chapel Road about four miles northeast of Tishomingo.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at knifepoint early Monday morning.More >>
A Texoma lawyer and veteran wants to help veterans in Gainesville and overseas. With Memorial Day coming up on May 29, attorney Richard Barron hopes to send "care packages" to troops.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.More >>
DALLAS, TX -- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot and wounded Monday morning while attempting to assist another shooting victim.More >>
DIBBLE, OK -- A woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision on State Highway 76 about one mile south of Dibble, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.More >>
GETTING FIT: Did you know the month of May is National Bike Month? On this week's segment of Getting Fit, we talk bike safety necessities.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- An afternoon of four-wheeler riding turned tragic Sunday after an accident led to the hospitalization of a small child. Sherman Fire-Rescue said a two-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash outside the city limits.More >>
