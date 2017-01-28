Lacrosse heats up in Durant

DURANT, OK -- Seven teams invaded Southeastern's Paul Laird Field for the third Red River Rivalry lacrosse tournament. Durant took on Tulsa Union, in a game that ended with a 4-2 loss.

Durant head coach Mike Dellaro said that the tournament grows each year, with the goal being 10 teams for 2017.

Lacrosse might be a new game for the Texoma area, but it's a game that brings together many skills, which can easily be transferred into other sports.