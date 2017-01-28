Savage Storm fall in low scoring game

DURANT, Okla. – Neither team was able to shoot the ball efficiently, but it was Southeastern who was held without a three for the first time since 2007, ultimately falling to Arkansas-Monticello by a 48-41 score on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The loss drops the Savage Storm to 10-7 overall and 8-5 in Great American Conference play.



SE finished Saturday's contest hitting 25.0 percent from the floor overall and went 0-13 from behind the arc, the first time since a Dec. 31, 2007 loss to Incarnate Word that a Storm team did not hit a three pointer.



Emem David led Southeastern with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Sa'Liesha Hunter was next in line with 11.



Tracy Johnson dished out the team-high four assists, while Katie Webb pulled in a team-best 12 rebounds as the Storm held a 48-to-31 edge on the glass, including more than doubling them up in offensive boards.



The Storm, led for most of the first quarter, but scoring went dry over the final three minutes as UAM scored the final four points of the frame and led 11-10 after one quarter.



SE struggled to find offense in the second quarter, trailing by as many as nine points while being outscored 14-7 over the span to go to half down 25-17.



After trailing by as many as 10 points, the Storm rallied and closed the gap to four points after a pair of Ariannah Kemp free throws, but would trail 35-29 heading to the fourth quarter.



Southeastern used an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Rachel Wallace free throws to close the gap to 43-41 with 33 seconds to play, but that was as close as it would get as UAM would connect on its free throws in the waning seconds to hand the Storm a 48-41 loss.