Local Memorial Run Honors Memory of Fallen Trooper

DURANT, OK—Some people say a hero remembered never dies. Hundreds of people today participated in the second annual Nicholas Dees Memorial Run to honor his memory.

For the second year in a row more than 400 people gathered together to pound the pavement in remembrance of a fallen hero, Trooper Nicholas Dees…pushing his memory forward with every foot step.

"I run it for him because he did sacrifice his life,” said a family friend Denise Smith.

Trooper Dees was killed back in 2015 after being hit by a driver who was texting while he was responding to an accident.

"People just need to Nicholas was killed in less than 3.5 seconds by one text,” said his mother Shelley Russell.

Russell says the man who killed her son had sent 189 texts.

"And on the 189th text he killed my son,” she said.

A year after his death Russell hosted the first annual memorial run to raise awareness about the dangers of texting while driving to prevent this tragedy from happening to someone else.

"It’s hard you know, even doing this…I just relive everything.” Russell said. “Half of me died that day."

Keeping his memory alive, hundreds of people ran 7.31 miles in honor of his badge number. Because of Trooper Dees death Oklahoma now has a law against texting while driving.

"I’m hoping that people will put down their phones when they're driving because I still see too many people when they're driving coming down the highway with their head down,” said Smith.

Russell says funds raised from the run will go toward the Trooper Nicholas Dees Scholarship Fund.

"This year I’m hoping we'll have enough to give two $2,000 scholarships for next year,” Russell said. “By doing this it keeps his name out there, it keeps the awareness."