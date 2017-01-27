A Carter County man pleads guilty to felony charges

CARTER COUNTY -- A Carter County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to felony charges Friday.

Twenty-nine year old Gregory Armstrong of Fox was given five years for pointing a gun and seven years for burglary.

The kidnapping charges were suspended for 18 years.

Back in July of last year Carter County deputies say Armstrong hid in the back of his ex-girlfriends car and attacked her while she was driving to work.

They say he carjacked her and took her to a secluded oil rig field where he raped her and threatened to shoot her.

Fortunately she was able to talk him into letting her go.

Armstrong will have to serve his time consecutively.