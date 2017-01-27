A Carter County man pleads guilty to felony charges

CANTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas.More >>
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties after severe storms, flooding, strong winds and snow impacted the state.More >>
Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor across Oklahoma.More >>
Large hail, high wind and very heavy rain are in the weekend forecast for the Texoma region.More >>
NOAA weather radios can be a lifeline for some folks around this time of the year, but it was recently discovered that the weather radio transmitter in Ardmore is damaged.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- A local man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing several young children. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Anthony David Williams in Pushmataha County.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Investigators have now confirmed that a damaging fire at the Sherman Public Library early Wednesday morning was deliberately set. The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Everyone from deputies to janitors at the Carter County Sheriff's Office was recognized as a local hero at a special ceremony on Friday.More >>
