The annual wellness symposium at Faith Church

SHERMAN, TX -- For the second year in a row a local church is working to keep people healthy.

Saturday Faith Church in Sherman will be hosting a wellness symposium from 9 in the morning to noon.

They will have free blood pressure checks to an all-natural chef showcasing how to cook healthy meals dozens of local health vendors will take part.

"We want to educate the public, and give them as much knowledge as possible with the expertise we have in the community, so that people can live a better life, prevent diseases, and live life to its fullest," Nicole Morgan said.

There will be two doctors from TMC and to speak about primary care visits and women's health.