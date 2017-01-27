Long time Sherman Public Library director retires

SHERMAN, TX -- A local long time library director is turning the page and stepping down.

After 40 years with the Sherman Public Library, Jacqueline Banfield is retiring. She began her career with the city back in 1976.

Friday the city threw her a goodbye party, thanking her for her years of service.

Banfield says she plans on spending more time with family and traveling in her retirement.

“My mother said ‘you know what, you should go back and get a masters degree in library science,’ and I did,” she said, “and that's how I got here, this is the only job I’ve ever had for 40 years, been here, right here, so, it's been a wonderful ride.”

Melissa Eason is the current administrative assistant. She’ll take over for Banfield.