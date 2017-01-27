Bonham Man Headed to Prison Convicted of Sex Crimes Against Child

FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- A Bonham man was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday, for sexually assaulting a child.

The Fannin County District Attorney's Office says 32 year old Christopher Pennington was found guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

They say back in 2014, Pennington abused an 8-year old girl by inappropriately touching her, and forcing her to touch him while watching pornography.

The girl later told her grandmother and her mother, who knew him well.

Investigators say the child continued asking for help, after her mother refused to believe her.