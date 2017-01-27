Ties cut between former police chief and city he used to work for

SHERMAN, TX -- Relations between a local city and their long standing former police chief have ended abruptly.

Less than a month after stepping down, former Sherman Police Chief Otis Henry says he's done working with the city, that’s according to City Manager Robby Hefton.

Hefton tells us Henry has declined two offers to stay with the city; one offer to act as an adviser with the police department and another to be a part-time consultant.

Hefton says he thougth Henry was interested, but last week Henry declined those offers.

The city manager says they appreciate and value Henry’s work, but after assessing the needs of the department, they no longer saw him fit to be chief.

Zachary Flores took over as chief last month.

We’re told Henry has retained legal counsel in regards to the situations.

KTEN tried to reach out to Henry but haven't been able to get a hold of him.

Below is the full statement released from the city Friday afternoon:

Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton announced Friday that former Sherman Chief of Police Otis Henry, who retired from the Department in December of 2016, has declined an ongoing advisory role with the Department. As a result, in the interest of transparency to taxpayers, Hefton released further details about Henry’s departure.

“First and foremost, I want to reiterate that the City of Sherman owes a debt of gratitude to Otis Henry for three decades of service to our extraordinary police department,” said Hefton. “However, after assessing the needs of the Sherman Police Department and speaking with numerous former and current members of SPD, it became clear that a change was necessary due to deficiencies in his leadership.

“I met with Otis in early December and asked him to take on a different role in the Department, because I wanted to retain his institutional knowledge and utilize his strengths of policy development and creative problem solving. Otis declined that offer and decided instead to submit his resignation and retire.

“As part of his departure, and because I valued his input, I then asked Otis to remain on as a part-time consultant. He indicated to me that he intended to accept that role. However, late last week, I learned that Otis had decided to decline the offer, thus officially ending his tenure with the City of Sherman. As a result of his decision, I feel an obligation to our citizens to inform them of these details surrounding Chief Henry’s departure.

“The City of Sherman is incredibly blessed to have an excellent police department staffed with men and women who do a wonderful job of protecting our city. And as city manager, it is my duty to make sure their leadership team is as effective as possible. Under our new chief, Zachary Flores, I have extremely high hopes that our officers will be able to flourish in their careers, and I wish all the best to Otis in his retirement.”