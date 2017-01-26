Choctaw Nation donates to Susan G. Komen Tulsa

DURANT, OK -- The Choctaw Nation is no stranger to giving big donations.

Thursday Choctaw Casino and Resorts presented Susan G. Komen in Tulsa with a 95-thousand dollar check.

The money was raised by donations from guests and sales from merchandise.

The casino matched the overall donations.

Also Susan G. Komen in Tulsa helps local women in our area fight breast cancer.

All the casinos in southeast Oklahoma participated but CEO Pam Ballard of the group hopes more business will help and donate.

"I would like for this to catch on and for all the other tribes and all those who have similar businesses to do the same, because if we could do that, we really could see a world without breast cancer and reach that bold goal" Pamela Ballard said.

This is the third year Choctaw nation made a donation and they have given over 225-thousand dollars.