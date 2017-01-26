Group of Van Alstyne Homeowners Rallying Support to Stop Proposed Concrete Plant

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- A group of homeowners in Van Alstyne are hoping to stop a concrete batch plant from being built in their neighborhood.

The proposed site is near 1360 Willey Vester Road, currently an empty plot of land in the middle of a rural residential community.

After learning Lucky's Redi-Mix, an Aledo, Texas based company applied for a permit to build the plant last week; dozens of residents in the area have filed a formal complaint online with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

They're worried the plant would emit hazardous material, and cause safety issues on their roadways, used by both residents and VAISD school buses.

“This is a rural area, these are our homes, our children, grandchildren are out here, and play out here, we enjoy the quiet rural residential lifestyle, and that's the reason we don't want the truck traffic, we don't want this type of industry in this area,” said Mike Mitchell, who lives just a few blocks away from the proposed site.

Many residents are now worried the plant will be built without the community fully understanding the proposal, saying a sign placed on a fence near the plant site covered by brush, with difficult jargon just isn't enough information.

"Most people that drive by here see that sign, and have no idea what it means whatsoever,” said resident, Brent Kennedy, who lives on Willey Vester Road, and is opposing the proposed plant.

So far, 17 people including residents and city leaders have opposed the concrete plant, but they're hoping to rally more support and request a public hearing.

If you'd like to give your input, you'll have till February 6th to comment on the TCEQ website, for the link click here.

Some residents are also working to present their concerns to the county commissioner’s court on Tuesday, January 31st.