Young students stocked with school supplies thanks to Kits for Kids

DENISON, TX -- The Denison Chamber of Commerce delivered school supplies that were donated through Kits for Kids.

Volunteers have been collecting donated school supplies for more than a month.

Kids at Lamar, Mayes and Terrell Elementary Schools had their school supplies stocked Thursday to finish out the year.

They will deliver more supplies to four other schools Friday.

Volunteers say teachers and students really appreciate the school supplies.

“Teachers are paying out of their pocket for these supplies and things that families aren't able to bring for the kids, so for the community to step up and give it to us and teachers not have to pay out of their pocket, is just amazing,” said Jena Jones, a counselor at Terrell Elementary, “and it's a huge help."

All the school supplies were donated from people in the community and local businesses.