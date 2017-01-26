Owner finds horse dead after being shot in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, TX- A local horse owner is uneasy Thursday after she came home to find one of her horses shot and killed. This all happened in a 30 minute time frame when the owner left her home and came right back. When she went to feed her horses she found the terrifying scene. Some of the images are graphic.

"I got closer and I realized she had a hole through the center of her forehead," said horse trainer and owner Adrieen Staudinger.

A three year old filly found dead after being shot in the head. The owner making the disturbing discovery.

"I see she's not breathing, and then I see she's shot, and I'm freaking out. I felt unsafe and targeted," said Staudinger.

Collinsville Police say the incident happened Tuesday. Adrieen Staudinger is usually home but left for 30 minutes. During that time she says someone made their way into her horse stables.

"Someone had to be paying attention to know I was gone during a time of day when I'm usually home," said Staudinger.

29 horses are on the property. Staudinger, a horse trainer, says whoever shot her horse Irish, climbed the gate, walked through the barn passing 11 other horses and went after hers.

"She was a rescue. I rescued her a year ago. She was still a little bit thin. A little stunted in her growth. They picked a horse that belonged to me. That they knew had a lot of time and effort," said Staudinger.

Knowing the horses history Staudinger says makes this crime more heartbreaking.

"She finally was turning into a horse. Finally starting to trust people. She didn't trust people. She'd been neglected and abused. She finally trusted people and someone took advantage of that and walked up and shot her in the head," said Staudinger.

The loss has shaken her sense of security, but now she's focused on getting justice before it happens to anyone else.

"We want to feel safe having our animals here. We live here in the country, with property all around us so we can have our animals on site," said Staudinger.

A neighbors surveillance caught traffic coming in on one side and those have all been cleared as suspects. Police say they do have persons of interest. Anyone with information should call the Collinsville Police.

Staudinger encourages anyone else who has had this happen, whether the animal was killed or not to report it to authorities.