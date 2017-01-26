Marshall County Family Loses Home in Fire

MADILL, OK— A Marshall County family is looking for a new place to stay after a fire destroyed their home.

It’s a scene no homeowner wants to see...their house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews got the call around 11 am on Thursday and arrived to Joseph Road minutes later, but in those short moments the fire quickly spread throughout the house.

"When we got here most of the fire was in the second story and in the attic so it was pretty difficult to get the fire under control,” said Madill Fire Captain Mike Idleman.

It took seven fire departments and two hours of fighting the blaze for firefighters to put out the fire. They say fortunately no one was inside the home when the fire started.

Idleman says putting out the fire took longer than expected because the house had a roof made of metal.

"On this roof they laid the sheet iron directly on top of the shingle roof house,” he said. “So you got to deal with the sheet iron then you got to deal with the shingles and then with the actual roof itself.”

The nearest fire department is about four miles away. Although fire crews say they had a quick response time, some locals say it’s nerve-racking that they’re far outside the city when disaster strikes.

"It’s scary because we're about 5 miles outside from town so I hope they'd have quick response but you never know especially with something like that happening today,” said Deborah Arterberry who lives in Madill. “If someone else had an issue how quickly would they get there?"

Idleman says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.