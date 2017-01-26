Local Medical Flight Team Gets a New Helicopter

ARDMORE, OK - After years of waiting, the Air Evac team in Ardmore is finally getting a new state of the art helicopter.

The flight crew says hundreds of lives have been saved in their old helicopter, but it's time for a new one.

Jared Cheek, the program director said, "Very excited we've been waiting a long time on this new aircraft, um. The other one's been doing a good job but this one is marked with our traditional red white and blue so we are very excited to see it come to Ardmore."

Not only is the helicopter pretty on the outside, but crew members say the new high tech gear on is the inside what excites them most.

Flight paramedic Dan McLeod said, "It's gonna have all the latest features including uh, advanced autopilot features, the entire cockpit is gonna be digital, as well as all the medical equipment that you see here."

McLeod recently received an award for 500 successful flights, in just four years with the company. He and other team members say they can't wait to help hundreds more.

He added, "Um, this is a great company; uh they've taken care of all of us as employees as well as this community so, I’m absolutely ready for that."

While the crew is excited about the new bird, their focus has never shifted away from saving lives.

"My favorite part of the, about this job is going and helping people out of course I enjoy flying... but uh really, it just uh, the ability to be on call, provide access to people that really need it."

The team says the new helicopter will be ready to take flight as soon as inspections are finished.