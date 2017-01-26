Historic Building Finally Being Cleared Out

ARDMORE, OK -- From out of the ashes, a new future arises on Main Street in Ardmore.

The site of what was once a historic 50 year old building is making way for a new beginning.

"It’s all private property, noble foundation owns the lot where the pocket park was supposed to go and Mr.Yeatts owns the lot where his building was so it’s kind of their decision," Community development director Jessica Scott says.

The J.C Yeatts building collapsed in early December and construction crews were finally able to gather the remaining debris Thursday.

"I’m hoping we get it all back and straight again so we don't have to worry about changing lanes and everything and get the town back where we need it," Ardmore resident Donna Blundell says.

City officials believe the bulldozing process should take at least eight hours, but the final clean up will last about 10 days.

"The owner thought that parking might be a little bit crazy for people today so we figured we would just shut the store down and do some cleaning," One Truth Studio Manager Caleb Shirtum says.

Neighboring businesses on Main Street have had to close down because of safety concerns.

And the once popular Italian restaurant Venecia and the custom t-shirt business, Jimmy Tees will close their doors for good.

"Every business in the building that’s attached to the old Kress building, so all of these buildings, you have the Sun Loan, The Rage," Scott says.

Community development director Jessica Scott says they have opened up Main Street for tonight and will shut it down again starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.