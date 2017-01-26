Firefighter Battling House Fire in Madill - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Firefighter Battling House Fire in Madill

Posted:

MADILL, OK - A house northeast of Madill is engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are on the scene of the fire in the 20242 Joseph Road in Marshall County.

It started around 11:00 a.m. at the three bedroom home.

KTEN crews are on scene. Stay with kten.com throughout the day for the latest information.