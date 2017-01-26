ARDMORE, OK -- It's time for our pet of the week.

This is Daisy.

She's a black Labrador Retriever.

She is two and a half years old, friendly, high energy, but gentle around people.

She's great with kids and other animals.

She comes when called, shakes hands, and loves car rides and playing with toys.

She is leash trained, house trained and crate trained.

If you'd like to adopt this beautiful little girl you can call the Ardmore animal shelter at (580)223-7070, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. In Ardmore.