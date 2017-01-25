Experts say file your taxes early this year

SHERMAN, TX -- It's time to file your taxes but before you do experts say beware of scams.

Local experts say filing early is the best way to avoid fraud.

The IRS saw a spike in tax scams last year and they're taking extra precaution this year.

Tax preparer's say you need to verify who you are before they issue the return so you must have a valid ID.

The penalty for no health insurance is even more strict this year.

"All those kinds of pieces of information that are coming to you and say "important tax document," you just put those all together, and bring 'em down, because that's what needs to be filed when you come here," Mary Walker said.

Monday was the first day that you could file online.

The deadline to file is April 18th.