Authorities investigating death of former Texoma police chief

FANNIN COUNTY, TX – Fannin County investigators and the medical examiner are looking into the death of a former Texoma police chief.

Former Trenton Police Chief Robert Robinson was found shot inside his home Wednesday morning.

KTEN has been told an autopsy from the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Robinson had been under indictment from a Fannin County Grand Jury accused of using a stun gun on someone.

Robinson was fired from his job as police chief last year.