Arrest warrant issued in animal cruelty case

ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- Investigators are another step closer to solving an animal abuse case in Oklahoma.

Deputies in Atoka County are looking for Steven Don Murray. He's accused of animal cruelty..

There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Volunteers with the Coal County Animal Rescue tell KTEN Murray is accused of cutting off a seven-week-old puppy’s ears.

Neesha was found by a neighbor last week and has since undergone surgery. We’re told she’s recovering.

Her story affected several people in the area who took to Facebook to look for justice.