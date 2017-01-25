Sherman Hoping to Brand Downtown Through Online Survey

SHERMAN, TX -- The city of Sherman continues to look for new ways to improve it's downtown, and now they're connecting to residents online with a survey.

For the last several years downtown Sherman has been growing, and to keep that momentum going the city is ready to take on a new challenge.

"To get some branding for our downtown, kind of figure out where we want to take it, we are so new," said Sarah McRae, Sherman's Tourism and Main Street Manager.

A year in, the Sherman Main Street Program is now hoping to give the historic area an identity that resonates with everyone visiting, with a simple click of the mouse.

"We want to see how they're already feeling about downtown, to get an idea of where we want to take our future," said McRae.

A vision people both living and visiting downtown can help shape and mold by answering a simple 10 question survey.

"We don't always get a chance to hear from the public, everyone, like people who don't visit downtown often, this will just be an additional tool to help us," said McRae.

Whether that's wanting more entertainment, or places to grub, the online tool allows people to voice their concerns and opinions.

"There's a lot of local musicians, bands that play around here, so we need some more venues," said Sherman resident, Landon Myers.

"I'd like to see more development, as long as it's combined with trying to preserve what's here," said 40 year Sherman resident, Edward Owens.

"I think what they need is more places for the kids to go," said Jasmine Garcia, a mother of one in Sherman.

"I would like to see more clubs, restaurants, to bring people together," said Jamie Lewis, a Sherman resident.

Launched just a week ago, the survey has already received hundreds of positive responses.

"There's actually none that are negative without constructive feedback, they're all passionate responses, wanting to see it (downtown) thrive and do well," said McRae.

All answers organizers say will help steer the heart of its city in the right direction.

The collected results will be used during the city's Main Street Visioning session coming up next month.

If you'd like to give your input, the online survey will be up until next Friday, February 3rd.

For the link, click here.