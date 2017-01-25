Daniel Keigley facing life sentence after 2012 assault on police

SHERMAN, TX- A man convicted Wednesday of aggravated assault on a public servant could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Daniel Keigley was sentenced to 4 life sentences after stealing a truck, leading local police on a high-speed chase then ramming the truck into several police cars..

Dramatic video released of a wild chase back in 2012 involving Sherman Police and 51 year old Daniel Keigley. Wednesday a jury found Keigley guilty.

"We're very happy with the jury's verdict. They took some time. They listened to all the evidence and at the end of the day. They agreed Daniel Keigley was a serious danger to our community," said Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks.

That October day serves as a grim reminder of the dangers police officers face every day.

"When we talk about police work, you think of a deadly weapon as a gun or a knife. That vehicle he was driving was definitely a deadly weapon and he was using that to try to hurt our officers," said Sherman Police Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

The video shows Keigley backing up his truck and hitting a police cruiser. At times police swerving to avoid being hit. Four police cars were damaged. Dash cam video catches the truck nearly hitting our KTEN live truck.

"We're very fortunate that no one got seriously injured. To include innocent civilians and our officers. It could have very easily been something where someone could have been seriously injured or killed," said Sgt. Hampton.

Keigley's attorney says he wasn't mentally competent to stand trial for what he did, but a jury disagreed. In court on Wednesday prosecutors called this crime an attack on Grayson County law enforcement.

"There's no doubt that our police officers feel like they're being attacked. We know that they actually are and this trial was about them literally being attacked," said Assistant District Attorney Matt Johnson.

Which prosecutors say will not be tolerated.

"If you attack a police officer you will absolutely go to prison. Every time," said Brooks.

A friend of Keigley's did not go on camera but did tell us that this wasn't what Keigley deserved. Keigley will be eligible for parole after 30 years.