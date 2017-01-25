Dow Hits Record-Breaking 20,000 Mark

SHERMAN, TX—It was a record-breaking day on Wall Street as the Dow topped the 20,000 mark for the first time ever.

“I think it’s a sign of some things that have changed recently,” said local resident Sally Light.

Hot on the heels of President Donald Trump’s inauguration the Dow hit 20,000, a historic milestone boosting many Americans optimism for economic growth in our nation.

"I think it's great, I’m happy about it,” said Jerry Ridenour who lives in Pottsboro.

Experts say investors are driving up stocks after President Trump promised to repeal regulations for businesses.

Locals like Sally Light are excited to see how the Dow will impact their earnings. Her husband is a farmer and invests in commodities like wheat, corn, and cattle.

"I mean I’d have to look and see how much the prices have gone up on the commodity, but I think it could be a good thing,” Light said.

But financial advisor Gary Barker says the Dow is only a snapshot of 30 publicly traded companies in the U.S. He says it doesn’t represent thousands of other stocks in the market.

"Well none of us have a crystal ball to know what's really going to occur tomorrow or a year from now,” Barker said. “That's the risk that you encounter when you invest in equities or stocks and the volatility and the day you need your money it may be down."

Jerry Ridenour says he has made several stock investments in the past, but he’s on the fence about taking a gamble on the market. He says stocks can be risky event at record highs.

"I'm looking at some things right now to decide,” he said. “We'd all be wealthy if we knew what was going on with the market."