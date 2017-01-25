Local Group Of Kids Learns Science in a New Way

ARDMORE, OK - Southern Oklahoma Technology Center is hosting a program called Science Matters for the second year in a row. They say it's a huge success.

More than 600 kids in the area and 150 thousand kids statewide will get hands on learning, when Science Matters travels to their area.

Adam Lake, a museum network educator with the Science Museum in Oklahoma city said, "The children that we interact with, some of them have opportunities to come to Oklahoma City to visit the science museum through grant programs, but not all of them do. So this might be the only time that they get to interact with an outreach program such as this."

This week, ten schools from around the area will be visiting the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center.

Teachers say they are proud to have them.

"The education that they're getting at their sending schools, is one that they can build on. It’s not just ‘I’ve got to do this, but I’ve got a bright future that I can, I can uh. That I can look for, for the rest of my life," Said SOTC instructor mechatronics, Jonny Kirkland.

The visits by the schools also give students from SOTC a chance to teach kids about what they learn in the classroom.

Zachary Pratt, a student at SOTC said, "When I was their age I was kind of like, intrigued by science I thought it was pretty cool, you know, so I think that, it’s cool to kind of introduce them to uh, this kind of science."

The kids say, the hands on learning they get to do here, is much better than sitting in the classroom.

One student said, "I’ve had real, a lot of fun. Uh all the stuff in the uh, mobile van and uh, seeing the 3D printer things that they made."

"Better than school," said another.

They say, "Because you get to do things like... and it’s more... it’s more fun."

To request a visit to your child’s school from Science Matters, send them an e-mail at ScienceMatters@oklahomamuseumnetwork.org.