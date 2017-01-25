Con Nipp Faces Possibility of Early Parole

CARTER/LOVE CO., OK -- A Carter County man, serving time for eluding police is trying to be released from prison early, but a growing number of people on social media are trying to stop him.

25-year old James Con Nipp pleaded guilty in 2014 to running from authorities in both Love and Carter Counties.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Many people on Facebook want Nipp to serve all of his time, prompting people to write protest letters to the state parole board.

While Nipp was never named as a suspect in the couple's disappearance, investigators believe they were in the car with Nipp the night they went missing.

The Oklahoma parole board says, Nipp will have a hearing in June to determine if he's eligible for early release.