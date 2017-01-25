Support the Boys and Girls Club of Durant at the Annual Crystal Ball Event

DURANT, OK - There are just a few tickets left for the Boys and Girls Club of Durant 6th Annual Crystal Ball. It’s happening Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. at the Choctaw Casino.

Organizers say all of the proceeds go to fund the activities for the B&G Club. It’s gives options to parents where children can stay in a safe place after school or during normal school off days. There are art, sports, musical, and mentoring programs at the club.

Tickets are $100 and can be bought at begreatdurant.com. If you can’t make it you can still donate at that website. For questions call 580-579-2423.