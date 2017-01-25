Kid Rock Coming to Texoma For a Pair of Shows

DURANT, OK -- They'll be rocking out at the Choctaw Casino Resort this weekend.

Kid Rock is headed into town for a pair of shows.

He'll be playing Thursday and Friday night. (Jan 26, Jan 27)

Best known for hits like "Cowboy" and "Born Free", Rock is a 5 time Grammy Award nominee and has sold over 35 million records worldwide.

Tickets are still available starting at $247.00.

If you'd like to pick up a pair you can go to the Choctaw Casino Resort concert ticket page by clicking HERE