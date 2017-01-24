County and district clerks fight release of private information

GRAYSON COUNTY -- A Texas database that holds restricted information for court cases could soon be released to the public.

"Search Texas" is a web portal that allows judges secure access to case information but soon the portal could be open to attorneys and the public.

The database was supposed to be purged after a certain number of days but they recently found nothing has been deleted.

Tuesday the Grayson County Clerk and the District Clerk explained in Commissioners Court that the database contains classified information that should not be accessed by the public.

"There's a reason that the elected clerks have a constitutional duty to preserve and protect the court records, and the biggest concern is that confidential records would inadvertently be exposed and open when they need to remain sealed by order of the court," Wilma Bush said.

The date has not been released for when the public will gain access to the database.